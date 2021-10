Ralph Lauren continues to explore his serpent theme with the Corinne. It's crafted in our New York atelier from an ultralightweight jacquard fabrication which is beautifully printed in a Como Italy mill with one of the season's snakeskin motifs then treated with a water-repellent finish. Other highly considered design elements like a drawstring hood elevated by lamb-suede cording and a rubberized "Ralph Lauren"-engraved locker loop nod to Mr. Lauren's dedication to meticulous details.