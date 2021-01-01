Cornpatible In a Relationship Tote Bag

If you love Cornpatible then this Cornpatible In a Relationship is a perfect design for you and every In a Relationship Cool Product if You are a proud In a Relationship and love to Travelling and Dating with a Pick Up Line, Flowers, Gifts in a Vacation or Beach 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.