Stila Correct & Perfect All In One Color Correcting Palette 12.76g/0.45oz

This palette contains five color correcting creams amp; two tinted finishing powders Peach: hides dark under-eye circles on fair skin tones Orange: hides dark under-eye circles on darker skin tones Pink: brightens the eye area amp; covers fatigue Yellow: neutralizes discoloration amp; dark spots Green: diminishes redness on face Yellow Powder: sets correcting cream or helps even out skin tone Lavender Powder: sets pink correcting cream or brightens sallow or yellow skin Gives sheer to buildable coverage which is water-resistant amp; long wearing Contains a nutritious blend of Vitamins A, C, E amp; a mineral complex to reduce pores, lines amp; oil