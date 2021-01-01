Cover FX Correct Click 5.5g - Yellow (Undereye - Olive)

Balance and brighten your skin with the Cover FX Correct Click Correcting Stick, a collection of colour correctors that work to create an even complexion. Housed in a quick and easy twist tube, the ultra-creamy formula blends effortlessly into the skin to banish discolouration and reveal a smooth, unified and flawless finish. Shades Include: Peach (corrects dark spots and undereye circles for light to medium skin tones) Orange (corrects dark spots and undereye circles for medium to deep skin tones) Brick (corrects dark spots and undereye circles for deep skin tones) Lavender (corrects yellow and adds brightness for light to medium skin tones) Yellow (corrects mild redness for light to medium skin tones) Green (corrects intense redness for light to medium skin tones)