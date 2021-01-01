Corsair HS60 Pro - 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound PC Gaming Headset w/USB DAC - Discord Certified Headphones - Compatible with Xbox One, PS4, and.

Adjustable ear cups fitted with plush memory foam provide exceptional comfort for hours of gameplay. High-quality, custom-tuned 50mm neodymium Audio drivers deliver superb sound quality with the range to hear everything you need to on the battlefield. Immerse yourself in 7.1 surround sound on PC, creating a multi-channel Audio experience that puts you right in the middle of your game. A fully detachable, noise-cancelling Unidirectional microphone reduces ambient noise for excellent voice clarity. Multi-platform compatible* with PC, PS4, Xbox one, switch, and mobile devices via a gold-plated 3.5mm connector.