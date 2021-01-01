Citizen Corso Mens Silver Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch Bm7251-53l, One Size

For the sophisticated man, this watch offers up-to-the-minute style. Its paired-down dial features simple stick markers and smooth-moving hands running around an outer minute track. Eco-Drive technology eliminates the need for battery changes.Brand: CitizenDial Color: BlackStrap: Stainless steelClasp: Push-button foldoverMovement: QuartzWater Resistance: 100mCase Width: 41mmCase Thickness: 10.5mmBracelet Dimensions: 8" long; 20mm wideModel No.: BM7251-53LSpecial Features: Powered by light sources, with a power reserve, so it never needs a battery change; date display; sapphire crystalJewelry photos are enlarged to show detail.