Contigo Cortland Chill 2.0 Water Bottle with Autoseal Lid, 24 fl. oz., Merlot

Press, sip, seal your way to better hydration. The Contigo Autoseal 24 fl. oz. Tritan Water Bottle lets you sip easily with just the push of a button. Whether you’re working out or working at your desk, the double-wall vacuum-insulated stainless steel body keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 6 hours. Release the button to seal the spout for 100% spill-proof one-handed drinking wherever you go. When you’re done drinking, flip down the spout cover to help protect the mouthpiece from dirt and grim. A button lock ensures the top doesn’t open accidentally. Carrying it around is easy with the integrated handle that swings up and sets back down to stay out of the way. The lid is top-rack dishwasher-safe and the underside of the lid opens up for easy cleanups. Fits most car cup holders.