The Arbor Cosa Nostra SnowBoard is a Rockered, directional all-mountain SnowBoard to give you a surfy feel on whatever terrain you choose. Its versatile design Features a slight taper and setback design so that you have Performance from every angle. It's Paulownia blend core, topless Technology and glass-layup make this a lightweight and multifaceted Board. Add in the sintered CrossLink base and fully wrapped side for speed and durability, and you've got a hard-to-beat quiver-killer on your hands Features of the Arbor Cosa Nostra SnowBoard El dorado powerply R. A.P. topless Technology - a build process in which Arbor eliminates the need for a bio-plastic topsheet, creating a lighter, more eco-friendly ride FSC certified double barrel core-poplar to paulownia blend with bamboo stringers running down the center of the Board for added longitudinal pop and unmatched Board control New sintered crosslink base is a mid-Density material that demonstrates increased speed and durability while maintaining the ease of repair Mixed glassing-a triax over biax lay-up that's best for versatility: pow, backcountry, groomers, jumps, and more 2x4 14 Pack inserts .11cm-.16cm Tapered tail-a shaping Technique that narrows the profile of the SnowBoard towards the near contact points Tapered SnowBoard will have a wider nose and narrower tail, allowing the tail of the Board to sink in deeper Snow creating natural float and cleaner tracking 360 Degree, fully wrapped sidewall that eliminates the need for tip fill, while effectively tying the whole SnowBoard together Technology that delivers incredibly tight tolerances for improved Board life and durability Recycled steel edges - Arbor's Highly durable, recycled steel edges embody two of their key values: quality and sustainability Topless Tech veneers will be made with entropy bio-resin, a replacement for traditional Petroleum-based resin that doesn't affect Performance or usability Ingredients that go into entropy bio-resin Are sourced as co-products or waste products of other industrial processes and Are manufactured employing green chemistry Techniques that reduce the carbon footprint of the material by up to 40% (when compAred to its Petroleum-based equivalent) Three year Warranty - Arbor stands behind the quality and construction of every SnowBoard with an extended 3-year Warranty Factory tuned - Arbor detuned the tip and tail contact points on all their SnowBoards for a catch-free ride before they leave the factory Wend natural wax-all arbor SnowBoards hit the shop floor ready to ride with wend natural wax