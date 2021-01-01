Tarte Cosmetics Lippie Lingerie Matte Tint 0.1 oz. - Envy - Mauve berry

A creamy, rich pigment with staying power, Lippie Lingerie Matte Tint from Tarte Cosmetics keeps your look in prime shape for hours. Formulated with nourishing ingredients like mango seed and cupuacu butter, this hydrating lipstick keeps your pout protected and moisturized while imparting essential fatty acids and sterols to keep your skin firm.Key Ingredients:Mango Seed Butter: skin conditioner that helps moisturize, protect and smooth dry lipsCupuacu Butter: rich in essential fatty acids and sterols that help firm while drenching lips in moistureMurumuru Butter: rich in essential fatty acids and ProVitamin A to help restore elasticity and soothe lipsUndressed is a deep rosy brown shade.