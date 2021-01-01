SHANY Cosmetics Nail Polish Set - 12 Rose-inspired Shades with Gorgeous Semi Glossy and Shimmery Finishes - Rose Collection

Beauty, enchantment, and passion are just some of the things that come to mind with The SHANY Rose Collection. This nail polish set includes 12 ready-to-bloom shades inspired by gorgeous roses. The four pink shades are reminiscent of your first love. The four red shades remind you of fiery nights on the town. The four purple shades bring about the majesty and enchantment of a fairy queen. These shades have wonderful pigmentation and can range from medium to full coverage. Each nail polish is buildable and bubble-free. The polishes come in semi-glossy, glittery, and metallic finishes.