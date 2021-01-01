Features of the Black Diamond Cosmo 300 Headlamp Emits up to 300 lumens on max setting Red night vision has dimming and strobe modes and activates without cycling through the white mode Compact, low-profile design Uses three AAA batteries, included Settings include proximity and distance modes, dimming, strobe, red night-vision and lock mode Multifaceted optical lens design IPX8: Water proof-Tested to operate at least 1.1 meters underwater for 30 minutes. If submerged, water may enter the battery compartment and it will still operate; it should be completely dried out after use in wet conditions Digital lockout feature safeguards against accidental use when stored in a pack or pocket