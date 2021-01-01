18kt white gold case with a 18kt white gold rolex oyster bracelet. Black mother of pearl dial with silver-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 12 hours. Rolex Calibre 4130 automatic movement with a 72-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Case size: 40 mm. Round case shape. Oyster clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, hour, minute, second, chronometer. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Black Mother of Pearl Diamond Dial Mens Oyster Watch 116509BKMDO.