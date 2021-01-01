COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven Cookbook 2020: Quick, Easy and Healthy Recipes to Air Fry, Bake, Broil, and Roast with Your COSORI Oven Katerina Thompso

Do you know that the new COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven has 12 unique functions?Are you looking for easy, delicious and healthy recipes you can cook with your Cosori? Well, if the answer to both the questions above is yes, then you are in the right place.This cookbook offers you insights into the different functions of COSORI as well as the best recipes making with these functions.Cosori air fryer toaster oven is revolutionary. It's amazing for all home cooks. You can use it to prepare tasty and healthy dishes effortlessly.This cookbook has everything that you need to know about your COSORI, from the basic introduction, user guide, benefits, safety features, precautions, to FAQs. All will help you cook with it like a pro.In this book, I am very excited to share usage experience and practical tips of my COSORI with you. I also provide the best high quality recipes that you can prepare with this fantastic appliance. These recipes are divided further into categories by main ingredients.Here's everything that you can expect to find in the book:Usage guide about the COSORI Air Fryer Toaster OvenSpecifications of the device.Benefits of having a COSORI Air Fryer in your kitchenA guide about all the functions that you can use with this deviceRecipes that you and your families want to repeat again and againThis book is more than a cookbook. If you have a COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven, then this cookbook is the next best thing that you need to buy along with it. Order yours today!!