A fantastic Dark Academia idea for Goblins, Fairy's, Witches, and Wizards who dream of a magical forest. Perfect for Mycology students and Mushroom hunters who collect rocks, insects, and pants. Get this Goblincore aesthetic-themed Toad in sitting on a Mushroom Fungus design for fans of Cottegecore Academia aesthetic fashion. Perfect for fans of Pet Frogs and Toads. Also, makes a perfect outfit for all goblincore lovers too. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem