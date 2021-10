Thai artisan Chirada's gorgeous shoulder bag crafted with pretty patchwork is truly one of a kind. Woven from a poly-cotton blend the bag features lots of contrasting designs and a braided leather handle with matching trim. Inside one zippered pocket and two open pockets give you a place for odds and ends while a dark cotton lining keeps things cushioned. A zippered closure leather button clasp and aluminum bauble finish the bag with thoughtful details.