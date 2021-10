This statement making heart ring from Jennifer Meyer is set with fiery opal inlay and framed by shimmering pavé diamonds. A symbol of love, wear the forever piece to elevate your everyday, signature look. Please note, each natural stone is one-of-a-kind and may vary slightly from piece to piece. Handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold. Detailed in opal and diamonds. Heart measures 3/4 in. long.