Cotton Cashmere Chilled Stripe Pullover

This Chilled Stripe pullover made in a soft Cotton Cashmere Blend, features open slotted sleeves to emphasize the beautiful colored stripe. Thicker stripes on the body with thinner stripes on the sleeves add another layer of interest and adds a flattering touch. Side slits make this pullover extra comfortable and easy to wear. Looks fantastic with jeans or shorts. Soft blend of fine cotton and super fine Inner Mongolian cashmere in 2ply yarn. Long Sleeve with open slots on ribbed stripes. Body Length 25 1/2" . LSC0254