Cotton cat hair wash notes, cat hair everywhere T-Shirt

Cat lovers know it: cat hair is everywhere. Make annoying hair a design element. With the funny cat motif, you subtly set a sign. Cat owners love it. 95% cotton, 5% cat hair. Percent cat hair. Includes washing list Cat toy, litter tray, clumping litter, scratching post, cat rod is standard. But this funny motif puts one on it. Ideal gift for EKH, BKH, Bombay, British Longhair, Maine Coon, Persian, Siamese Cat, Holy Burma, Abyssinian owner Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem