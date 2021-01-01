Vera Bradley Cotton Coin Purse, Happy Blooms

MACHINE WASHABLE SIGNATURE COTTON -- The fabric you know & love, our quilted cotton is lightweight yet durable, & comes in a variety of colorful patterns CHIC & SECURE -- Stash your cash, cards, ID, gym card & receipts in this petite & chic coin purse that keeps your essentials organized & secure A TRAVEL MUST HAVE -- Whether it's a weekend getaway or a trip to Europe, this case is a necessity for every traveler - stowing away perfectly in checked or carryon baggage keeping your items safe & secure from rolling around at the bottom of your bag STYLISH & SIZED RIGHT -- The Coin Purse measures 34 inches high, 5 inches wide