144TC Cotton:Pure 100% cotton, crisp & durable percale fabric that is brushed for peach-like softness. Solid color for easy coordinating with any surrounding décor.# Pieces In Set: 3Included: 1 Pillowcase - 32x21-Inch-, 1 Fitted-Sheet - 39x75-Inch, 1 Flat Sheet - 69x96 InchFeatures: Easy Care, Pill Resistant, Fade ResistantThread Count: 144Bed Size: TwinPillow Size: StandardMattress Depth: Up To 14 In DeepFabric Content: 100% CottonCare: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported