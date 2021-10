Rest easy and dream well when you slip into the super soft Eileen West Cotton Knit Cap Sleeve Ballet Gown! Luxuriously soft pull-over style nightgown in a lightweight cotton-blend fabric features venise-edge lace along feminine square neckline. Finished with a front button placket and satin bow at center top. Knee-length nightgown with short, cap sleeves. 60% cotton jersey. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported.