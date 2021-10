Our bestselling mae dress is now available in our lightweight cotton indian block print fabric! It is light and airy, and oh-so-comfy. It features a square neckline, puffy elbow-length sleeves, a ruffle hem and an oversized silhouette. Wear this dress everyday and everywhere! It is perfectly feminine and easy. Silhouette is meant to be loose and oversized in the body. Consider sizing down if you prefer a less voluminous look.