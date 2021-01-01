Classic pea coat cut from 600g English 100% Wool Melton Coat length: 77cm/30.2in Model wears a UK 38 (Proportions may change slightly according to size) Model's height: 188cm/6ft 2in Outer: 100% wool Lining: 100% English Cotton Sleeve lining: 100% viscose Buttons: buffalo horn Double-breasted closure Vent pockets, interior button-through welt pockets Back button-through vent Signature Hegarty back vent detail Specialist dry clean only Fit's true to size Made In London We recommend specialist dry cleaning Navy Cotton Mens Pea Coat 42in Hegarty