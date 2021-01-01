Tommy Bahama Cotton Modal Heather Lounge Pants

The Tommy BahamaÂ® Cotton Modal Heather Lounge Pants are so comfy, you'll never want to take them off. Pajama pants crafted in a soft cotton modal knit jersey, with contrast trim at the waist and pockets. Covered elasticized waist. Slant hand pockets. Marlin logo at left leg. Back pocket with button closure. 55% cotton, 45% modal. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 32 in Outseam: 43 in Inseam: 32 in Front Rise: 13 in Back Rise: 17 in Leg Opening: 18 in Product measurements were taken using size MD (32-34 Waist). Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.