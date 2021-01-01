Simply designed with the Pendulum cross that distinctly offers an edgy yet rock chic vibe with sophistication. Material: 925 Silver Color: White Gold Measurements: L=23mm Gift Ready: branded cotton gift bag included Pendulums were traditionally used to harness the subconscious or to find treasured items. With this in mind, it inspired us to create our P.D.L Collection which embellishes both a sense of equilibrium with an edgy style yet modern aesthetic. P.D.L connects pendula design with thin or thick chains made from 925 Sterling Silver to create stylish rock chic -esque unisex jewelry pieces. - Store jewelry in separate polybags to prevent scratches and oxidization. - Color may fade when exposed to salt water, sweat, spray, or perfume. Be sure to clean product before storing. - Shape of the set jewels can be altered by impact. Please handle it carefully. - Note that the internal properties of the various stones cause them to be sensitive to factors such as strong sunlight and chemicals. - 925 Silver and 14k, 18k gold are particularly sensitive to lipid and fat-based substances such as cosmetics or soapy water and exposure to these substances may lead to fading of luster. White Cotton P.d.l Pendulum Cross Earrings Plated ille lan