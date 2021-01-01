Fendi Cotton Polo Shirt

A classic style, this polo shirt has a classic collar with button fastening, and the sleeves and collar feature a yellow and gray stripe pattern. Classic collar One-button placket Short sleeves Pull-over style 100% cotton Embroidery: 79% polyester/18%polyamide/3% elastane Buttons: Mother of pearl Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 28" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND The epitome of fine Italian craftsmanship, Fendi was founded in Rome in 1925 by Adele and Edoardo Fendi. Today, the founders' granddaughter and Creative Director, Silvia Venturini Fendi, continues the house's emphasis on tradition, experimentation and creativity. Men Advcd Dsgnr - Advanced Designer Collec > Fendi > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Fendi. Color: Black. Size: Small.