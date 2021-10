A tried-and-true classic, this scoop-neck tank that's made to layer with ribbed stretch cotton is from Kim Kardashian West's highly sought-out SKIMS. Available in a range of five complementary colors, this comfortable style that hits right at the natural waist for a no-fuss, no-tuck fit, is destined to be a part of your regular lounge rotation. 17 1/2" regular length (size Medium); 20 1/2" plus length (size 2X) Scoop neck No-cut design hits at