Countdown To Graduation Hourglass Senior Class Of 2022 Tote Bag

Countdown To Graduation #ClassOf2022 is what this says. With a cool graphic of sand going through a hourglass this design celebrates the soon to be middle or high school graduate & those in college. Also works for kindergarten & all other graduates. If you or someone you know graduates in 22 then this awesome design featuring a funny saying will be perfect for them. Share in the excitement of graduating and look great with all this class of '22 merchandise especially when going back to school. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.