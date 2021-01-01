The Mossy Oak Country DNA Men Performance Pullover Hoodie with Neck Gaiter is a must for your next day on the hunt or in the outdoors. The dropped shirt tail provides the additional coverage you need and the built-in neck gaiter is great for added warmth and concealment. The built-in scent reduction technology inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria allowing you to stay confident even when the wind picks up . Wear this Mossy Oak Country DNA Men Performance Pullover Hoodie with Neck Gaiter for the next hunt, hike, family outing, or any cool day.