Stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and rose gold-plated) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with rose gold-tone leaf-style shape hands and diamond hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Rado calibre 561 (ETA 2671) automatic movement, based upon ETA 2671, containing 25 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 38 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Skeleton case back. Round case shape. Case size: 32 mm. Case thickness: 10 mm. Bracelet width: 16 mm. Deployment clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Additional Info: ref# 561.3862.4.074. Coupole Classic Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rado Coupole Classic Automatic Silver Dial Ladies Watch R22862742.