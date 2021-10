This hooded parka in cashmere is quilted and padded, with a sleek look and relaxed fit that tapers in at the hem. Hood Snap- & zip-front closure Chest slip pocket Side flap pockets Long sleeves 100% cashmere Lining: 100% viscose Trim: Padded goosedown Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 34.25" from shoulder to hem. Men Luxury Coll - Lux Classifications > Brett Johnson > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Brett Johnson. Color: Navy. Size: 46.