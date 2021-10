Take tennis inspired style off the court with a striped, low profile sneaker with a sporty silhouette. Sizing: True to size. M=medium width. Round toe. Rich nappa leather construction. Logo details. Lace-up. Recycled polyester linings offer a sustainable touch. A branded heel combines with debossed branding on the tongue. A micro-perforated quarter coordinates with the collar. Traditional vulcanised outsoles. Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Leather and PU upper, manmade sole