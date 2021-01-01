Madewell Court Sneakers in Spotted Calf Hair

Be the life of the party in the Madewell Court Sneakers. Enjoy turning heads all year long in these unique sneakers complete with lace up closure and padded tongue and ankle collar. Designed with spotted calf hair on the upper and color blocking. Breathable leather lining and insole. Padded insole lends to all-day comfort. Textile lining. Synthetic outsole. Dyed calf hair originates from Australia. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 15 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.