Naot Courtney

The Courtney sandal is from the Naot Elegant Flats Collection, which runs as a Narrow-to-Medium width. Look fantastic all season long in the Naot Coutney sandal. The rich leather upper features two hook-and-loop closures for a personalized and secure fit. Open-toe silhouette. Breathable leather lining. Anatomic cork and latex footbed is wrapped in pampering suede and molds to the shape of the foot with wear. TPR outsole. Made in Israel. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 2 in Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 37 (US Women's 6), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.