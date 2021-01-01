Safavieh Courtyard Collection Torvald Oriental Indoor/Outdoor Runner Rug, One Size , Blue

ï»¿Safavieh's Courtyard Collection Was Created For Today's Indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle. These Beautiful But Practical Rugs Take Outdoor Decorating To The Next Level With New Designs In Fashion-Forward Colors, And Patterns From Classic To Contemporary. Made With Enhanced Material For Extra Durability, Courtyard Rugs Are Pre-Coordinated To Work Together In Related Spaces Inside Or Outside The Home. Safavieh Developed A Special Sisal Weave That Achieves Intricate Designs That Are So Easy To Maintain, You Simply Clean Your Rug With A Garden Hose.Rug Make: Machine MadeRug Pad: RecommendedShape: RectangleUse: Indoor, OutdoorMeasurements: 27 Width/Inches, 144 Length/InchesBase Material: 100% PolypropylenePile Height: 1/4 InCare: Professional CleanCountry of Origin: Imported