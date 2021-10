A glittering array of hand-set Austrian crystals elevates the red carpet-ready style of an impeccably crafted envelope clutch. Beloved by Hollywood luminaries and First Ladies alike for more than 50 years, Judith Leiber's creations are synonymous with elegance, sophistication and meticulous attention to detail. Style Name: Judith Leiber Couture Beaded Envelope Clutch. Style Number: 5867884.