Laura Geller Cover Lock Cream Foundation. Create the smooth, even complexion you crave with true full coverage. This vitamin-enriched formula effortlessly blends away discoloration, scars, even tattoos—while locking out aging pollutants and environmental stressors for all-day, flawless coverage. How To Use: Apply a small amount to the face with fingertips, sponge or brush, starting from the center of the face and blending outward. Repeat application until desired coverage is achieved.