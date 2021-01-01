From cow face co.

Cow Head Watercolor Painting Art Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Do you love to wear cow head face mask or like cow head skull? This item would be awesome to have while taking care of the farm animals. Are you a cow farmer? If so, then this would be great to have for the animal lover. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com