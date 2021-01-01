Cow Tee You'Re About As Pleasant As An Itchy Butthole T-Shirt

Cow Tee You'Re About As Pleasant As An Itchy Butthole. This cute cow t-shirt for cow whisperer, crazy cow lady. Funny Cow Farmer t-shirt, With a vintage, retro themed design for farmers. Great present for men, women who love cows, farming. Cow Tee You'Re About As Pleasant As An Itchy Butthole. Great present for men, women who love cows, farming. Funny Cow Lover Clothing, Cute dairy farming clothes, cow shirt for women. Funny Cow Farmer t-shirt, farming themed design for farmers, Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem