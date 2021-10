I Am Sweet Lovable Kind Shy Innocent Oh For Heaven's Sake Cow stop laughing. This is a perfect idea for anyone who enjoys cows. animal lover, cow lover, farm This is the best gift for women, men, boys, girls, dad, father, mom, mother, grandma, grandpa. Gift for Memorial Day, Thanksgiving, Birthday, Halloween, Christmas, New Year, Mothers Day, Fathers Day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem