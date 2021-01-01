Put some signature style into your Western ensemble with the Superlamb Cowgirl Boot! Part of the Special Western Boot Collection. The perfect boot that's warm in winter and cool in summer. Slip on, round toe western boot boasts V-cut shaft natural shaped footbed for more room and comfort. Easy pull-on styling with dual pull-loops at sides. Genuine leather upper. Genuine sheepskin fleece lining. Removable man-made insole. Durable rubber outsole. Dyed fur from sheep originated in Australia. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: â¢ Boot shaft height: 13 in. â¢ Shaft circumference: 15 in. â¢ Platform height: 5â8 in. â¢ Heel height: 1 1â4 in. â¢ Weight: 1 lb 8 oz. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.