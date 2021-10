Make it an memorable evening in this elegant cowl-neck gown styled with pretty bodice pleats and a sparkly waist embellishment. A softly gathered skirt with a soaring side slit completes this head-turning look. 56" length (size 8) Hidden back-zip closure Cowl neck Short sleeves Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Partially lined 96% polyester, 4% spandex Hand wash, dry flat Imported Special Occasion