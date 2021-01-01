WeWoreWhat Cowl Neck Bikini Top in Metallic Silver. - size L (also in M, S) WeWoreWhat Cowl Neck Bikini Top in Metallic Silver. - size L (also in M, S) 80% nylon 14% metallic 16% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Back tie closure. Adjustable shoulder straps. Front drape fabric detail. Lurex fabric. Item not sold as a set. WWWR-WX159. WWST37-2. Danielle Bernstein is the founder and face behind world-renowned fashion blog @weworewhat. A native New Yorker, Bernstein started her career 10 years ago - leading the influencer industry into what it is today. In 2016, Danielle launched her line of overalls and jumpsuits, and later her successful swim line. She is now bringing both of her brands under one roof with the launch of shop WeWoreWhat. Her brand is consistently expanding with new categories like denim & activewear.