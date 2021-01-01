Free People Cozy Girl Bodysuit in Charcoal. - size M (also in XS) Free People Cozy Girl Bodysuit in Charcoal. - size M (also in XS) 55% poly 45% cotton. Bottom snap button closure. Raw cut sleeves. Rib trim. Relaxed fit. Slub fabric. Imported. FREE-WS3096. OB1242477. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.