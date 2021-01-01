From motorola
Motorola CP200D (10-Pack) Portable Two-Way Radio
. . Portable Two Way Radio 4 Watts Analog & Digital 403-470 UHF Frequencies Channel Capacity: 16 Channels Long Battery Life Military Grade. - Dust Proof. - Vibration. - Shock Proof. - Humidity. - Salt Fog. - Solar Radiation Wide Range of Accessories for Enhanced Communication System & Auto Scan Digital Mobile Radio Voice Announcement Transmit Interrupt Rotary On / Off and Volume Control Tricolor LED Accessory Connector 3 Inch Spring Action Belt Clip Battery Latch Lock Average Battery Life: 18.5 Hrs Repeater Capable Large, Textured Push-to-Talk Button Two Programmable Buttons Private Line Codes Large Rotary Channel Selector Rugged, Diecast Chassis Single Priority Scan Quik Call™ & MDC 1200 Signaling Radio Management Suite Dimensions: 5.0 x 2.4 x 1.7 In. .