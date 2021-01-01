Accelerate your catch rate with the powerful Blue Crab Fuel® Attractant. This attractant is designed to pull in a larger number of crabs from all around in addition to drawing bigger crabs. While you can simply soak a rag, it’s ideal to use eel, bull nip, cut bait, chicken necks, turkey neck and menhaden baits in conjunction with the Pautzke® Blue Crab Fuel Attractant. FEATURES: Crab attractant Draw large crabs in big numbers Used in conjunction with eel, bull nip, cut bait, chicken necks, turkey neck and menhaden baits Ideal for blue crab Model: PBLUFUEL