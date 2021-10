A simple way to get started, this Crabbing Kit includes the gear that you need to start pulling in crabs. It includes four 25-foot weighted throw lines. In addition, it features a one size fits all textured glove that protects your hands and provide a secure hold. Finally, the Marathon® Crabbing Kit includes crab tongs for holding your catch. FEATURES: Crabbing kit Four 25-ft. weighted throw lines One size fits all textured glove Crab tongs