Crash Bucket Hat - ONE SIZE ONLY

Part of our Canvas to Reality Series, Tango Hotel partnered with John "Crash" Matos to release a limited capsule. Inspired by American comic books and early Japanese anime, Crash says, "graffiti was the missing component that helped me put it all together." By the 80s, he moved his works from subway trails to galleries elevating graffiti to the realm of high art. His approach of curating art of complexity but yet subtle is what captures the attention of many. Part of the Canvas to Reality Series, Tango Hotel gives artists a new medium to express themselves and their creative talents. Artists range from pioneers of contemporary art, abstract, and surrealist art to artists of sound and motion. In addition to truly appreciated art, we look to the founders of movements and styles.