Electric Crasher Sunglasses in Gloss Black/Ohm Grey, No Size: A nod to the classic wayfarer, these glossy black frames are a modern spin on a retro staple. Made in Italy, they have an oversized square shape and sleek grey lenses infused with a melanin technology that, according to Electric, works like an SPF 140 for your eyes. Main: Acetate; Lens: Melanin Infused CR-39 Lens Width: 2.13"/ 54mm ; Bridge: 0.87"/ 22mm; Temple Length: 5.71"/ 145mm Made in Italy.