Turn heads wearing the StoneflyCream 25 Laminated Lth sneakers showcasing an allover diamond cutout metallic leather upper, slip-on construction with elastic on one side and side zip closure on the other side, and low platform wedge heel. Blu Soft technology is a unique gel pad created to relieve shock absorption. Leather and synthetic lining. Leather insole. EVA outsole. Imported. Heel Height: 2 Platform Height: 1 Weight: 0.5 lbs Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.